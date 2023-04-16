USM clinches 4th Sun Belt series with 7-1 win over James Madison

Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss got six strong innings from Billy Oldham prior to a four-plus hour rain delay and then scored the runs they needed after play was resumed to defeat James Madison 7-1 Saturday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field to win their fourth-straight Sun Belt series.

The Golden Eagles improved to 21-12 overall and 9-5 in Sun Belt play as the Dukes fell to 20-14, 5-7. The final game of the series is set for 11:30 a.m., Sunday.

The two teams went scoreless over the first six innings before the contest was suspended due to severe weather – first lightning and then a heavy rainstorm. After a four-hour, 11-minute delay, the two teams resumed play.

When play continued, the day of Golden Eagle starting pitcher Billy Oldham was done. The junior right-hander limited the Dukes to a hit and a walk over six innings with eight strikeouts. He retired the first nine batters he faced, including five straight strikeouts to end that stretch.

Oldham only allowed a leadoff walk to JMU to start the fourth and a one-out single to Jaylon Lee in the fifth.

Will Armistead then came on to start the seventh and retired JMU in order before Southern Miss exploded for five runs in the bottom of the frame to pull away in the contest.

Hunter Entsminger got a popout to open his stint in the bottom of the seventh, before giving up a walk to Nick Monistere and a single to Blake Johnson. Matthew Etzel then walked before Dustin Dickerson – who had two hits in the game to extend his hitting streak to 13 games – singled through the left side to drive in the game’s first two runs.

Slade Wilks, the top Golden Eagle home run hitter followed with a three-run blast over the center field wall, his team-leading 12th of the season, to make the score 5-0.

After the Dukes posted their only run in the top of the eighth on an RBI single from Coleman Calabrese, Southern Miss rallied for two more runs in the bottom of the frame on Monistere’s first career homer to left to end the scoring.

Armistead threw the final three innings and allowed a run on three hits with two strikeouts to garner the victory and improve to 1-0 on the year, while Entsminger (0-2) suffered the loss after getting just one out and allowing three runs on one hit and two walks.

Like Oldham, JMU starter Todd Mozoki did not allow a run over six innings on just three hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Dickerson, Wilks, and Johnson each had two of the 11-hit Golden Eagle attack.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.