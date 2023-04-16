Pageant raises funds to send kids with autism to camp

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 125 boys and girls took to the stage Saturday in an event designed to bring awareness of autism.

The eighth annual Dolls and Dudes Pageant drew 129 participants. Funds raised Saturday will help send children to Kamp Kaleidoscope, Mississippi’s only sleepover camp for children with autism.

“We believe in this cause because one thing we do every pageant, we chose the cause and raise the funds because autism is something that doesn’t always get much attention.” said Renee Adcock, Dolls and Dudes emcee.

The Jones County Dolls and Dudes will host another pageant on June 3.

Potential participants residing outside Jones County are welcome to register for the event.

