Mushroom identification class draws foragers

Mushrooms became a centerpiece for some this weekend
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - They’re in our forests.

They’re in our parks.

They’re even in our backyards

And yet, collecting mushrooms is not a common hobby.

But this weekend, people from across the Pine Belt gathered to learn about gathering mushrooms at The Lodge at Sweetwater Studios in Jones C0unty.

Participants were able to gather for a guided forage in the woods, learning not only medicinal values of certain mushroom varieties, but even how to grow them.

“I want to get people comfortable with getting out in the woods and paying attention to what’s growing everywhere,” said Tanner Hammond, a mushroom foraging instructor. “I know everyone looks at stuff and they wonder or think, ‘Oh, wow, that’s pretty, I wonder what that is,’ and that’s what got me into all this.

“There’re so many things that everybody’s interested in, but you need somebody like me (who) can (tell). It’s hard to describe a book and get into it. It’s a lot.”

The weekend at The Lodge at Sweetwater Studios also focused on conservation.

