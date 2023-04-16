Win Stuff
Mike Ezell reacts to arrest of Pentagon leak suspect

Fourth District Representative Mike Ezell visited the Downtown Crawfish Jam in Hattiesburg...
Fourth District Representative Mike Ezell visited the Downtown Crawfish Jam in Hattiesburg Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Fourth District Congressman Mike Ezell said the country has to be able to protect itself from threats at home after the arrest of a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman in connection with the recent leak of highly-classified military documents.

Twenty-one-year-old Jack Teixeira was arrested Thursday and charged with removing or transmitting classified national defense information.

“We’ve got to do a better job in government of protecting our secrets,” Ezell said. “We’re here to protect this country and that’s what i want to do.

“People have got to be held accountable when things like this happen and this is one thing I’m glad the (Federal Bureau of Investigation) got on real quick. We got this guy in custody. Let’s find out what else he’s done and take care of it.”

Ezell was in Hattiesburg Saturday attending the 24th annual Downtown Crawfish Jam.

