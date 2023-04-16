Win Stuff
Man, 72, loses leg in alligator attack at Florida RV park

A trapper found and removed two alligators from the area, but it’s not known whether either of those caught were responsible for the attack. (WKMG via CNN)
By WKMG Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WKMG) - Officials in Florida say a 72-year-old man lost his leg below the knee when he was bitten by an alligator at a park for recreational vehicles.

The alligator attack happened around 1:50 p.m. Friday at Great Outdoors RV Nature & Golf Resort in Titusville, Florida, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. There are a number of bodies of water in the area.

Fire officials said the alligator “amputated” the 72-year-old victim’s right leg below his knee, and he was airlifted to a trauma center. According to a dispatch call, the alligator went back underwater after the attack.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said an alligator trapper was dispatched. Two alligators were removed from the area, but it’s not known whether either of those caught were responsible for the attack.

Fire officials said it’s not yet known what led to the attack.

Brandon Fisher, director of media relations at Gatorland, says alligators are more active right now, as they are getting into breeding season. He says the biggest worry for a place like Great Outdoors, where there are a lot of people and bodies of water is that someone feeds the alligators. This allows the animals to become more comfortable with humans and feel like they can get closer.

“Hopefully, nobody was feeding this alligator in this RV park, but if that were the case and that alligator has lost its fear of humans, it’s gonna come closer. And whether you have the food or don’t have the food that day, that could be the difference between, you know, what might’ve happened,” Fisher said.

Fisher says anyone who finds themselves in front of an alligator should back up quickly and not turn their back on the animal. He adds that it’s best to avoid getting close to an alligator, but those who are grabbed should know the animals’ weak spots.

“They have some sensitive spots on the body, some nerve endings. Right at the very tip of the nose is a bunch of nerve endings on the nostrils, but the head is all bone,” Fisher said.

Copyright 2023 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

