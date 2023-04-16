Win Stuff
Jones County stages Hazardous Waste Day

Jones County residents take advantage of 'Hazardous Waste Disposal Day.'
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of people came to the Magnolia Center Saturday morning to get rid of items that could not be placed for routine curbside pickup.

The Jones County Board of Supervisors partnered with several entities to provide the service to residents.

People brought electronics, building materials, batteries and other hazardous materials to dispose of for no charge.

The County also collected more than 100 pounds of unused and unwanted prescriptions.

“Those materials, especially the hazardous materials, are especially harmful to the environment and really harmful to our community, so we try to host this once a year so that people have a way to get rid of those harmful materials,” said Danielle Ashley, Jones County Board of Supervisors attorney. “In addition, a lot of people illegally dump garbage and that’s also harmful and costly to the county because we have to pick it up.

“So, we try to host this once a year so we can prevent that from happening.”

