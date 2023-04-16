Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hannah’s Sunday Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be clear and calm and temperatures will fall into the 40′s. We will have a mostly clear and below average evening.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 70′s and skies will be sunny and clear all day. As we go throughout the evening hours tomorrow, temperatrues will fall into the mid to low 40′s for overnight lows.

Tuesday temperatures will rise into the low 80s across the Pine Belt. There is no rain expected and skies will be sunny, get outside and enjoy it if you’re able!

Wednesday we will be mostly sunny with highs insee temperatures into the high 70s to low 80s across the Pine Belt. Overnight lows will be into the 60′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 80′s. Rain is expected into the PM hours an, but during the daytime skies will be mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be into the 60′s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man taken into custody for shooting at snake while fishing on Jones College campus.
Man taken into custody for shooting at snake while fishing on Jones College campus
A new summer concert series will be held in Columbia this year.
New businesses opening, new concert series to begin in Columbia
A free "expungement" clinic is being offered Wednesday at Christian Services in Hattiesburg.
Opportunity to clear one’s record coming up next week
“I love him squeezing my hand, and waving that hand. He be just a kicking and you can tell when...
‘To see them eyes light up was everything’: Hattiesburg child alert and responsive after recent shooting
Nosser was one of the authors of a paper citing the dangers of tianeptine to the general public.
Dangers of ‘gas station heroin’ mitigated as Mississippi bans tianeptine

Latest News

Hannah's Weekend Forecast
Hannah’s Weekend Forecast
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 4/14
Showers and Storms return to the Pine Belt on Saturday
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 4/14
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 4/14
04/14 Ryan's "Sun Returns" Friday Morning Forecast
04/14 Ryan’s “Sun Returns” Friday Morning Forecast