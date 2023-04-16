Hannah’s Sunday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be clear and calm and temperatures will fall into the 40′s. We will have a mostly clear and below average evening.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 70′s and skies will be sunny and clear all day. As we go throughout the evening hours tomorrow, temperatrues will fall into the mid to low 40′s for overnight lows.

Tuesday temperatures will rise into the low 80s across the Pine Belt. There is no rain expected and skies will be sunny, get outside and enjoy it if you’re able!

Wednesday we will be mostly sunny with highs insee temperatures into the high 70s to low 80s across the Pine Belt. Overnight lows will be into the 60′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 80′s. Rain is expected into the PM hours an, but during the daytime skies will be mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will be into the 60′s.

