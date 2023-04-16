Win Stuff
Dahmer Park, Hattiesburg Zoo host postponed egg hunts

The 75th Lion's Club and city of Hattiesburg Easter Egg Hunt was held at Vernon Dahmer Park...
The 75th Lion's Club and city of Hattiesburg Easter Egg Hunt was held at Vernon Dahmer Park Saturday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Apr. 15, 2023
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Hattiesburg Easter egg hunts that were postponed last Saturday because of the threat of rain were held Saturday instead.

At 9 a.m., the 75th Lion’s Club and City of Hattiesburg egg hunt at Vernon Dahmer Park took place.

Hundreds of plastic eggs were there for the taking on two baseball fields at the park.

Elsewhere at the Hattiesburg Zoo, an Egg-zotic Egg Hunt was held. featuring 250 golden eggs.

Each egg was numbered and those who found them, turned them in to zoo employees to claim all sorts of different prizes.

