35K service personnel to train at Camp Shelby in summer 2023

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 35,000 members of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines are set to participate in exercises as part of the annual summer training period at Camp Shelby this year.

National Guard brigades from Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi will take part.

“We’ll have the 155th Brigade Combat Team, from here in Mississippi, be doing their annual training period here,” said Col. William “Lee” Henry, Camp Shelby commander. “We’ll also have the 278th (Brigade) out of Tennessee as well as the 256th Brigade out of Louisiana.”

Meanwhile the Mississippi National Guard has begun its 12th annual Southern Strike exercise at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center.

About 2,000 service members from 15 states are participating.

Camp Shelby is also one of the locations conducting training for that exercise, which runs through April 27.

