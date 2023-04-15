Win Stuff
WWII Vets’ remains return home 80 years later

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Theodore Frank Scarborough is coming home.

Scarborough, a Brooklyn native and second lieutenant in United States Army Air Force during World War II, died on Aug. 1, 1943, north of Bucharest, Romania, when his plane was hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire and crashed.

His remains were not identified following the war.

The remains that could not be identified were buried as Unknowns in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania.

However, in 2017--his remains were exhumed and sent to a laboratory for examination and identification. After five years, the laboratory identified his remains.

The Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home received the remains Friday night from Jackson.

Scarborough will be laid to rest with full military honors on April 22 at Maxie Methodist Church Cemetery in Maxie, Miss.

