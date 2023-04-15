William Carey baseball, softball clubs sweep Friday doubleheaders

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey welcomed Mobile to Milton Wheeler Field on Friday afternoon with an opportunity to usurp them in the Southern States Athletic standings.

A doubleheader sweep of the Rams lifted the Crusaders into sole possession of first place in the SSAC at 14-4 (32-9 overall).

Game three of the weekend series is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.

Just across the lawn, the William Carey softball team swept Stillman College to move into a tie for second place in the SSAC standings at 15-5 (31-9 overall).

The No. 19 Lady Crusaders host Blue Mountain on Saturday at 11 a.m.

