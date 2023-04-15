Win Stuff
Showers and Storms return to the Pine Belt on Saturday

Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 4/14
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 50s.

Saturday will start off partly cloudy, but clouds will increase and we’ll likely see scattered thunderstorms fire up in the afternoon hours. I can’t rule out the possibility of a few strong storms with gusty winds being the main threat between 1pm – 7pm. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will move in late Saturday night.

Sunday will be a little nicer with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. Next week will be great with sunny skies and highs warming up into the low to mid 80s.

