New businesses opening, new concert series to begin in Columbia

A new summer concert series will be held in Columbia this year.
A new summer concert series will be held in Columbia this year.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - New businesses are opening in Columbia and a new concert series in the city is just about to begin.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting was held Friday morning for Frosty’s Sweets & Eats.

The business originally opened just for the Christmas season last year, but the owners now have decided to keep it open year round.

The Marion County Development Partnership has hosted six new business ribbon cuttings in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, a new summer concert series is about to begin.

Five different events are scheduled from May through September.

The first is called “Makers & Mudbugs” and is set for May 6.

“That’ll happen at the north end of Columbia and then each month after that, we’ll have little small concerts happening on different streets in downtown. so every block of downtown essentially, will have it’s own little mini-event,” said Nik Ingram, executive director of Main Street Columbia, Inc.

Most of the summer concerts will take place on the second Saturday of each month.

