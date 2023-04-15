Win Stuff
Jones County Jail looking for new medical partner

The Jones County Jail will be in need of a new medical partner come the end of June.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County is now looking for a new medical partner for its inmates at the jail.

South Central Regional Medical Center has told the county that it will not renew its contract with the county when it expires June 30.

Jones County and SCRMC entered into their agreement in July 2021.

The County has used other medical providers and nurses in the past.

Jones County Board of Supervisors Attorney Danielle Ashley said the county was looking for alternative solutions.

“I have been told there are companies that specialize in this, so that is what we are looking at in the future,” Ashley said. “There’re jails all across the state and certainly other counties that do the same thing with their jail so we are just going to reach out to the other counties and areas and see how they take care of their inmates medically.”

County leaders said a formal process will be created to receive proposals for medical services.

Ashley said the county and SCRMC are expecting the transition to go smoothly.

