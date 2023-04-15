Hannah’s Weekend Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be rainy and temperatures will fall into the 60′s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected overnight, though none are expected to become severe.

Tomorrow there is a 40% chance of rain in the early morning hours. This should not affect any plans you have in the afternoon.

Monday temperatures will rise into the low 70s across the Pine Belt. There is no rain expected and skies will be sunny, get outside and enjoy it if you’re able!

Tuesday we will be sunny with highs insee temperatures into the high 70s to low 80s across the Pine Belt. Overnight lows will be into the 50′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 80′s. rain is expected and skies are expected to be will be mostly sunny all day long. This will be the last day of sunshine for a few days.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.