Exercise involving National Guard gets underway

GULFPORT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi National Guard is hosting the 12th annual Southern Strike 2023 at the Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center.

The exercise started Thursday and is scheduled to run through April 27.

About 2,000 service members from 15 states from both the active and reserve United States military service components are participating in the joint international combat exercise, as well as four international partner nations.

A combined force of Air National Guard, Army National Guard, Air Force, Navy, Marine and Coast Guard units will conduct training missions that prepare personnel for air-to-air combat, aerial refueling, aerial & ground transport, and close air support.

A special focus will be centered around emerging Agile Combat Employment tactics, techniques and procedures and Multi-Capable Airmen training.

Army Special Operations forces are among the participants that will conduct robust counter insurgency, close air support, search and rescue, non-combatant evacuation and maritime special operations events.

International partners also will be involved in both air- and ground-training scenarios. Fixed- and rotary-wing aviation platforms will be increasing their activity in the skies above Mississippi during the Southern Strike exercise.

Last year’s exercise brought in more than $17 million to the state economy.

The exercise will be directed by Col. Bryce Butler of the 186th Air Operations Group, Key Field Air National Guard Base.

Other locations that will be conducting training include Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center; Camp McCain Training Center;, Key Field Air National Guard Base; Trent Lott International Airport; Port Bienville, Miss; Jeremiah Denton Airport, Ala;, and Myrtle Beach International Airport, S.C.

