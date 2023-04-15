Win Stuff
Early-morning accident shuts down Mississippi 28 Friday

An early-morning accident Friday shut down a main traffic artery in the area for the better part of the day in the Calhoun community.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early-morning accident Friday in the Calhoun community of Jones County shut down a main traffic artery in the area for nearly 12 hours, led indirectly to at least three vehicles sustaining damage, sent one person to the hospital and killed a horse.

The incident started at about 4:30 a.m. Friday in Calhoun, when a semitruck hit a horse on Mississippi 28 just north of Crepe Myrtle Lane. A car then also hit the horse, with the rear of the car ending on top of the horse when all was said and done.

A bit later, a pickup truck came upon the scene and left the roadway, striking a telephone pole and sustaining major damage.

However, lumber littered the area, as the flatbed semitruck lost the entire load of 2-x-4s it was hauling, causing some landscaping damage for a few residences in the area.

Mississippi 28 was shut down from shortly after 4:30 am until about 3:30 pm. The highway was shut down at Crepe Myrtle Lane and Gardner Drive so that traffic could be rerouted away from the scene while various crews, including several wreckers, worked to clear the scene.

At least one fender bender was reported while traffic was detoured.

Miraculously, only one minor injury was reported, with that individual being taken to an emergency department by Emserv Ambulance Service.

Units from the Calhoun and Soso volunteer fire departments were at the scene, as were units from the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Department of Transportation.

