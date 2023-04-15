Claws for a Cause raises 3k for The Arc Southeast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones Logistics employees invited folks out to the midtown area for the third annual Claws for a Cause event.

The idea three years ago was to bring employees of the company together for a fun night. Now, it’s turned into an event to help the Hattiesburg community.

Friday, $3,000 was raised for The ARC Southeast, which is a nonprofit organization that focuses to help individuals within the community who have intellectual disabilities.

“They do a lot to support people in the community with mental and physical disabilities, and not just children with those disabilities, but adults as well,” said Katie Townsend, Jones Logistics vice president of Customer and Employee Experience.

“They have a rise and shine program, they have multiple programs that service those people and they just, they really do God’s work.”

