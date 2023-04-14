William Carey University introducing new hybrid ‘LPN to RN’ program

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) in Mississippi will have an opportunity to become Registered Nurses through a new program at William Carey University.

WCU School of Nursing’s LPN Advanced Placement (LPN AP) program will be offered in a hybrid format beginning in fall 2023 with required pre-nursing courses taught in summer 2023.

“Mississippi has a large population of excellent LPNs who want opportunities for career advancement,” said Dr. Alicia Newell, dean of the WCU School of Nursing. “Giving them an accessible way to complete their bachelor’s degrees and RN licensure opens doors for them to earn higher incomes for their families and provide better patient care.”

The LPN AP program has already existed at WCU, giving LPNs some advantages when applying to the bachelor’s degree nursing program, according to the university.

Nursing students Ebony Core of Hattiesburg, Soledad Diaz of Pontotoc, and Teawanna Fishenden of Brandon work together in a simulation lab at WCU’s College of Health Sciences. (William Carey University)

WCU created the program based on feedback from the medical community. The university says many LPNs who want to school to pursue RN licensure have been unable to do so because of work or family obligations.

In the new program, LPNs who are licensed in Mississippi are being offered more flexibility, including full-time and part-time study plans to let students complete their bachelor’s degrees in nursing.

The university says admission to both the traditional LPN AP program and the new hybrid program is based on GPA and possession of an unencumbered PN license – with no admission exams required, and both programs allow LPNs to earn college credit in selected courses based on their current knowledge of the course topics.

Even though the new hybrid program is currently limited to state-licensed LPNs, students across Mississippi can take advantage of the new method by allowing them to participate in theory classes taught using synchronous and asynchronous lectures and assignments.

Clinical experiences, which require the direct supervision of a registered nurse, will be given in various locations across the state based on enrollment and will include simulations and in-person patient care.

“We’re always looking to innovate ways to address the nursing shortage,” said WCU’s College of Health Sciences Vice President, Dr. Janet Williams. “This new program means we can make our nursing program accessible in other areas of the state.

We believe helping our existing LPN workforce enhance their education and provide them with career mobility, is the best way we can help nursing in our state.”

For more information on the new program, email nursinglpn-ap@wmcarey.edu.

