Ted Koppel remembers 20th anniversary of Iraq conflict

Ted Koppel was part of a Thursday night lecture series at the University of Southern Mississippi
By Trey Howard
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty years after the United States invaded Iraq, Gen. Buford Blount and award-winning journalist/war correspondent Ted Koppel were on the campus of University of Southern Mississippi to reflect on those events in 2003.

“I remember that it went much more smoothly than I think anyone dared to hope when we began,” Koppel said.

Hundreds joined Blount and Koppel for their lecture detailing the U.S. decision to invade Iraq, claiming that the country possessed weapons of mass destruction; a decision Koppel says he believes was not necessary.

“The Iraqis did not have weapons of mass destruction,” Koppel said. “And, if they did have some, which we never found, they didn’t use them.”

The insight was part of a USM lecture series.

Koppel said in his more than 50 years covering the U.S. military, there was a lesson he wanted those in attendance to learn.

“The lesson that has to be learned, I think, is before we send our precious young men and women into combat, we need to be awfully sure that they are going for the right reason,” Koppel said.

When asked if he thinks the country has learned that lesson, Koppel simply said:

“I doubt it. I doubt it.”

