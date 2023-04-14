Sunshine returns for your Friday, but rain moves back in on Saturday

This evening will be cloudy as showers move out of Pine Belt. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 50s.

Sunshine will return to the Pine Belt tomorrow. That will help to warm us up into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will return to the area on Saturday as a cold front moves through the state. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will be a little nicer with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. Next week will be great with sunny skies and highs warming up into the low to mid 80s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.