WATCH: Ring camera video shows suspects stealing motor scooter in Powers community

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County law enforcement is investigating the theft of a motor scooter that was caught on a home security video in the Powers community earlier this week.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a 2020 Coleman EXU200 motor scooter was taken from a home in the 100 block of Keahey Gore Road.

Anyone who has information on the theft can contact JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867). (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

JCSD has possession of the home’s Ring doorbell camera footage that shows two suspects pushing the scooter to the road.

The sheriff’s department says one suspect of the slim build was wearing a black hoodie, gloves and a mask, and the other suspect of a heavy build was wearing dark clothing.

