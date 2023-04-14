Opportunity to clear one’s record coming up next week

From the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An opportunity to legally clear one’s criminal record is being offered next week in Hattiesburg.

Hosted by the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project and Christian Services of Hattiesburg, a free “expungement” clinic is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday

The event will be held at Christian Services, 301 E. Second St., Hattiesburg.

Individuals will receive legal court documents prepared by licensed Mississippi attorneys.

Legal advice will be given to participants who may not qualify for services.

The legal clinics are open to the public.

Masks are required and social distancing will be followed.

However, interested participants must register online at www.mvlp.org/clinics or contact MVLP at (601) 882-5001 to find out if they are eligible for services and to schedule an appointment.

Individuals seeking an expungement must bring their abstract (municipal/justice court), sentencing order (circuit court), indictment, Capias and discharge document.

Information and assistance will also be provided regarding foreclosure prevention and other consumer protection issues.

The legal clinics are pro se clinics, meaning the individuals who attend and receive services from the attorneys are empowered to handle their legal matters in court on their own.

The clinics are designed to assist self-represented litigants in preparing to go to court.

