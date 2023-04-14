Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mississippi Master Gardeners are ‘Grooving Into Spring’ in Forrest County

The Master Gardener’s Association meets twice a year to discuss growing methods, among other...
The Master Gardener’s Association meets twice a year to discuss growing methods, among other things, and then have a plant sale to show off their best work.(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Spring has sprung in the Pine Belt, and the folks who love to play in the dirt showed off their hard work Friday during the Master Gardner’s Spring Garden Day event.

This year’s theme was “Grooving Into Spring.”

Troy Carter is the state president for Mississippi Master Gardeners. He, with all the others, took a 40-hour course and interned for a time in order to be called a Master Gardner. And, the master gardeners will tell you that growing plants isn’t always easy.

The Master Gardener’s Association meets twice a year to discuss growing methods, among other things, and then have a plant sale to show off their best work.

“I’ve been a Master Gardener for a long time, and I still don’t know everything. So, it’s an ongoing process of learning, and that’s what our meeting today is about” says Carter.

Though the spring temperatures are finally here to stay, the freeze this winter really affected some of the plants grown last year.

“You know we had a really rough winter this year, and I lost a lot of plants that were looking okay, and the last freeze just wiped them out, so it limited the plants I had for the plant sale,” says Patricia Holliday, a two-year Master Gardener.

Despite the hard freeze of the past, these gardeners are excited to plant more each and every day.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer carrying chicken manure overturned Wednesday afternoon on Mississippi 15.
Tractor-trailer loses load of chicken manure Wednesday
2023 United Way $100K Payday Raffle winner Mark Odom of Petal and his wife Teresa.
‘It is a life-changing thing for us’: Petal man wins $100K United Way Payday
A 33-year-old Columbia woman was found guilty of murdering her husband and will be sentenced in...
Columbia woman found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in death of her husband
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating Jermonte Barnes, 27, who has an...
Hattiesburg police asking public’s help to locate alleged forger

Latest News

“I love him squeezing my hand, and waving that hand. He be just a kicking and you can tell when...
‘To see them eyes light up was everything’: Hattiesburg child alert and responsive after recent shooting
A free "expungement" clinic is being offered Wednesday at Christian Services in Hattiesburg.
Opportunity to clear one’s record coming up next week
WCU created the program based on feedback from the medical community. The university says many...
William Carey University introducing new hybrid ‘LPN to RN’ program
Man taken into custody for shooting at snake while fishing on Jones College campus.
Man taken into custody for shooting at snake while fishing on Jones College campus