Mississippi Master Gardeners are ‘Grooving Into Spring’ in Forrest County

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Spring has sprung in the Pine Belt, and the folks who love to play in the dirt showed off their hard work Friday during the Master Gardner’s Spring Garden Day event.

This year’s theme was “Grooving Into Spring.”

Troy Carter is the state president for Mississippi Master Gardeners. He, with all the others, took a 40-hour course and interned for a time in order to be called a Master Gardner. And, the master gardeners will tell you that growing plants isn’t always easy.

The Master Gardener’s Association meets twice a year to discuss growing methods, among other things, and then have a plant sale to show off their best work.

“I’ve been a Master Gardener for a long time, and I still don’t know everything. So, it’s an ongoing process of learning, and that’s what our meeting today is about” says Carter.

Though the spring temperatures are finally here to stay, the freeze this winter really affected some of the plants grown last year.

“You know we had a really rough winter this year, and I lost a lot of plants that were looking okay, and the last freeze just wiped them out, so it limited the plants I had for the plant sale,” says Patricia Holliday, a two-year Master Gardener.

Despite the hard freeze of the past, these gardeners are excited to plant more each and every day.

