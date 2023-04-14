Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘Live at 5′ returns for 15th year

'Live at 5' celebrated the opening of its 15th season of music at Town Square Park
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A beloved community event is heading into its 15th year.

Hattiesburg’s “Live at 5″ has delivered music for a decade and a half for the people of the Pine Belt.

The event kicked off Friday in Town Square Park, with a long-time favorite, Ellisville bluesman T-Bone Pruitt, getting the season underway.

Allison Neville, Downtown Hattiesburg Association events/promotions coordinator, said the event was a Hattiesburg tradition.

“So, ‘Live at 5′ does seem to signify the beginning of spring and the kickoff of some of those beloved spring events here in Hattiesburg.” Neville said. “‘Live at 5′ began in 2008 and was founded by my good friend, Sarah Newton.

“She started this as just a fun way for people to come together here at Town Square Park and to enjoy live music.”

The event is expected to run through 8 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer carrying chicken manure overturned Wednesday afternoon on Mississippi 15.
Tractor-trailer loses load of chicken manure Wednesday
2023 United Way $100K Payday Raffle winner Mark Odom of Petal and his wife Teresa.
‘It is a life-changing thing for us’: Petal man wins $100K United Way Payday
A 33-year-old Columbia woman was found guilty of murdering her husband and will be sentenced in...
Columbia woman found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in death of her husband
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
L to R: Keonte Arrington and Jessica Agee.
2 suspects arrested in Wednesday shooting in Laurel

Latest News

'Live at 5' celebrated the opening of its 15th season of music at Town Square Park
'Live at 5' celebrated the opening of its 15th season of music at Town Square Park
Mississippi Master Gardeners sprang into action Friday to celebrate "Spring Garden Day."
Mississippi Master Gardeners sprang into action Friday to celebrate "Spring Garden Day."
The Master Gardener’s Association meets twice a year to discuss growing methods, among other...
Mississippi Master Gardeners are ‘Grooving Into Spring’ in Forrest County
“I love him squeezing my hand, and waving that hand. He be just a kicking and you can tell when...
‘To see them eyes light up was everything’: Hattiesburg child alert and responsive after recent shooting