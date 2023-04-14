‘Live at 5′ returns for 15th year

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A beloved community event is heading into its 15th year.

Hattiesburg’s “Live at 5″ has delivered music for a decade and a half for the people of the Pine Belt.

The event kicked off Friday in Town Square Park, with a long-time favorite, Ellisville bluesman T-Bone Pruitt, getting the season underway.

Allison Neville, Downtown Hattiesburg Association events/promotions coordinator, said the event was a Hattiesburg tradition.

“So, ‘Live at 5′ does seem to signify the beginning of spring and the kickoff of some of those beloved spring events here in Hattiesburg.” Neville said. “‘Live at 5′ began in 2008 and was founded by my good friend, Sarah Newton.

“She started this as just a fun way for people to come together here at Town Square Park and to enjoy live music.”

The event is expected to run through 8 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.