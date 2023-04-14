Win Stuff
Impact of Amoxicillin shortage varies in the Pine Belt

By Cam Bonelli
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A nationwide shortage of a widely-used antibiotic, amoxicillin, has not had a severe impact on its availability in the Pine Belt, some doctors say.

Dr. David Bullock, Hattiesburg Clinic family physician, said he’s not had much trouble finding amoxicillin, but there have been times when difficulties have arisen finding the proper dosage requested.

Bullock said reports of pharmacies further south running into challenges finding the antibiotic in its liquid form have been noted,

But for the most part, medical professionals in the Pine Belt have been able to find alternatives.

“In this area, we’ve been able to work around it, either with different pharmacies or maybe different medications that maybe cover strep throat,” Bullock said, “and if the patient is able to tolerate that particular medication.”

Bullock said he has seen a slight uptick in strep throat cases.

