Ezra Jack Keats awards presented at USM’s 55th Children’s Book Fest

Several Ezra Jack Keats awards for new writers and illustrators were presented at Southern Miss Thursday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some rising stars in children’s literature were recognized with national awards at the University of Southern Mississippi Thursday afternoon.

Ezra Jack Keats awards for new authors or illustrators were presented during a luncheon at the Thad Cochran Center as part of the 55th Fay B. Kaigler Children’s Book Festival.

The awards have been presented at USM since 2012.

It’s a partnership between the Ezra Jack Keats Foundation and the de Grummond Children’s Literature Collection.

“There’s a new writer award winner, a new illustrator winner and then honors for both writers and illustrators,” festival organizer Karen Rowell said.

The award recipients included:

  • Kari Percival (Award Winner for Writer) “How to Say Hello to a Worm”
  • Doug Salati (Award Winner for Illustrator) “Hot Dog”
  • Juliana Perdomo (Writer Honor) “Sometimes, All I Need is Me”
  • Pauline David-Sax (Writer Honor) “Everything in Its Place”
  • Chioma Ebinama (Illustrator Honor) “Emile and the Field”
  • Zahra Marwan (Illustrator Honor) “Where the Butterflies Fill the Sky.”

Also Thursday, the USM medallion for lifetime achievement was presented to Gene Luen Yang.

He and several of the award winners attended a book signing at Barnes and Nobles at Southern Miss.

