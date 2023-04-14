Adderall shortage hitting home in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Patients in the Pine Belt are struggling as the shortage of the drug used to treat ADHD continues nationwide.

Adderall and its generic variations have been in high demand and short supply.

Supply-chain issues at the manufacturing level, regulation of adderall by the Drug Enforcement Agency at the federal level and the rising number of people diagnosed with ADHD all have contributed to the situation.

Brent Lindley, owner/pharmacist of Park Place Pharmacy, said 2023 has been the worst year of drug shortages he has seen in his 30-year career.

“This has caused a lot of issues,” Lindley said. “A lot more phone calls to the doctors, a lot more parents taking off time from work to go back to see their doctor for the child to see the doctor and adults as well.

“Switching medications isn’t easy sometimes, but it’s been a necessity during this shortage. We thought it would resolve (itself) in 2023, but here we are in the middle of April and we’re still dealing with these shortages.”

Lindley said patients should continue to communicate their doctors about their needs with ongoing shortage.

