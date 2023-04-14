Win Stuff
4-year-old with rare joint diagnosis throws the first pitch for Shuckers

Brodie Lahaie may have a disability affecting his upper extremities, but that doesn’t stop him from playing his favorite sport, baseball.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Shuckers game Thursday evening started with a special guest who got to throw the first pitch.

Brodie Lahaie is part of the Shriners Child Ambassadors program. Surrounded by his family and with the support of the program, the little baseball player made it to the field.

Mark Hopkins, who works with the Joppa Shriners, said they connected with the family when the family reached out for help.

“We raise money to take the kids to the hospital to take care of all their illnesses. Brodie’s family approached us and said that they needed help, so we put them with the right contacts to get them up to the hospital. We take them up there for their numerous surgeries that they go to,” Hopkins said.

When he was three months old, Brodie began his long trips to Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

According to his dad, he already had his first surgery at the facility.

“He has a disorder called arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, which is a genetic disorder that happened to him. It’s in his shoulders, his elbows and his wrists. It doesn’t affect anything else, nothing cognitive or socially. His legs work great, and he loves to run. We continue to get treatment from Shriners in Philadelphia. We already got one done and we have another one coming up this year,” Brad Lahaie said.

Brodie may have a disability affecting his upper extremities, but that doesn’t stop him from playing his favorite sport, baseball.

His mom Jessica Lahaie said he was excited to participate in the Shuckers game.

“So many things that he’s overcome. Despite what he’s not able to do, there’s so many things he can do. We were very appreciative to them for allowing us the opportunity,” she said.

Brodie’s classmates from Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School in D’Iberville also came out to support him.

If you’d like to help more kids like Brodie, the Joppa Shriners are hosting a steak night fundraiser Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 13280 Shriners Blvd. in Biloxi.

