That interesting Gulf Low leaves us today, bringing back the sun...for a limited time.
04/14 Ryan's "Sun Returns" Friday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s been a few days, but we finally get to see the sun again today! The curious Gulf low that brought us a considerable amount of rain from Wednesday night into Thursday morning is now on its way out, clearing the way for some sun. We’ll get a good bit of it through the late morning and early afternoon hours, but this round of sunshine will sadly be short-lived as rain/storms return Saturday afternoon. This is due to a fast-moving front that’ll bring a chance of warm sector supercell development towards the evening hours, and eventually a ragged front Sunday morning. Chances of severe weather have risen over the last day or so for this time frame, but so far only up to very low-to-low across the area. That means it isn’t concerning, but someone will be watching it just in case anything decides to show out.

For today, expect a high of 80 under largely sunny skies with an overnight low near rising to 60 as cloud cover increases. That’ll lead us into our rainy Saturday afternoon with the highest chances of thunderstorms popping up between 2 PM and 8 PM. Showers could linger into the early morning hours of Sunday, but the rest of the day will see rapid clearing, bringing about a week of nearly completely sunny weather. Rain will begin to move in again by next Friday night, but should be all cleared up by Saturday afternoon based on its current speed.

Biggest lingering issue from the last few days will be the potential for river/creek flooding as a handful of local rivers are expected to reach “minor” flood stages by next Monday. Right now that’s only the Leaf River near McClain, the Pearl River near Columbia, the Chickasawhay River near Leakesville, and the Tallahala near Laurel. Stay tuned for updates and watch for more trouble areas if Saturday’s storms overachieve.

