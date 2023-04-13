William Carey dean carries on Evelyn Gandy legacy at 2023 MS Pinnacle Awards

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dr. Melissa Stephens received the 2023 Evelyn Gandy Women’s Leadership Award at the Mississippi Pinnacle Awards on April 11 at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.

Presented by Sales & Marketing Professionals, the annual Mississippi Pinnacle Awards benefit student internships and scholarships to prepare the next generation of sales and marketing professionals.

Stephens said she was honored to be recognized by such a respected program but, more so, to carry on the legacy of Evelyn Gandy.

“Evelyn Gandy created such an incredible legacy of public service, leadership, and advocacy for women in Mississippi,” said Stephens. “I am humbled and honored to receive this award in her name for my service in the state.”

This statewide award recognizes her dedication to a career spent caring for underserved communities and vulnerable patient populations – and training the next generation of physicians.

Stephens currently works as a clinical sciences professor and is the Associate Dean of Primary Care and Graduate Medical Education for the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine. She also leads several population health initiatives at the medical school, including those listed below:

Tar Wars, a tobacco-free education program

Child Advocacy Studies Training

Curriculum in Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

Choosing Wisely STARS (Students and Trainees Advocating for Resource Stewardship)

STARS UNITE (Utilizing Nursing and Interprofessional Team Expertise)

In addition to a long list of community and statewide initiatives, Stephens serves as president of the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians Foundation’s board of trustees.

The Evelyn Gandy Award is just Stephens’s latest recognition for her work and service. Previously, she received the WCUCOM Outstanding Clinical Faculty Award and the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine Society of Osteopathic Medical Educators’ Marguerite Elliott Innovation in Clinical Medical Education Award.

Bud Kirkpatrick Professional Award finalists (L to R): Dean Pace (Director of WCU Financial Aid), Katelyn Brown (elementary education major and co-director of X-Finity Dance Academy), and Robert Thompson (School of Business assistant professor) (William Carey University)

Stephens, however, wasn’t the only William Carey representative to be recognized at the 2023 Mississippi Pinnacle Awards. Three others were named as finalists for Pinnacle’s Bud Kirkpatrick Professional Award: Katelyn Brown (elementary education major and co-director of X-Finity Dance Academy), Dean Pace (Director of Financial Education) and Robert Thompson (School of Business Assistant Professor).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.