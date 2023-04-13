Tractor-trailer loses load of chicken manure Wednesday

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Ovett and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to a rather stinky situation Wednesday on Mississippi 15 south near Bradshaw Road.

Upon arrival at the scene around 1:20 p.m., firefighters discovered an 18-wheeler off the roadway with the chicken manure it was hauling spread all over Mississippi 15.

Firefighters assisted with traffic control for about three-and-a-half hours while the road was cleared.

No injuries were reported.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.