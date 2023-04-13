Win Stuff
Sumrall installing speedbumps at 3 sites across city

City of Sumrall installed Wednesday first of three speedbumps and signs planned to help...
City of Sumrall installed Wednesday first of three speedbumps and signs planned to help mitigate traffic issues.(City of Sumrall)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall town leaders plan to install three speedbumps around town in the hopes it will help address traffic issues at each site.

The first bump in the road was installed Wednesday in northern Sumrall on Rock Hill Road, about 200 yards from a three-way intersection.

“We looked at it as one of the ways we could create a safer environment for our residents,” Sumrall Mayor Joel Lofton said.

Lofton said the speed limit along that stretch of road is a posted at 25 miles per hour.

“We’ve had complaints from residents for many months,” Lofton said. “You try pulling out of your driveway with somebody tearing down that road at 45 miles per hour or worse.

“We looked at our options, and this was the safest and most affordable option.”

Figures were not immediately available on the cost of installing a speedbump, but Lofton said the most expensive part was the creation of signs warning drivers of a speedbump’s presence.

Lofton said the other two sites were at “the southern end of town and the city’s eastern edge.”

