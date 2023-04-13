Win Stuff
Retired volunteer firefighter still has photo of late wife after losing everything in house fire

Everything was destroyed, except for one thing close to his heart.
Everything was destroyed, except for one thing close to his heart.(WDAM)
By Brandy McGill and WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After more than 20 years, Howard McLaurin only has memories of his home on Violet Drive in Ellisville, after a fire nearly two weeks ago.

“Well, I had a lot of memories…”

Fighting to hold back tears, McLaurin said he never saw this happening to him, being a retired volunteer firefighter of 18 years.

“Give me a minute... Yeah, a lot of memories; a lot of good memories. Something you don’t ever get back,” said McLaurin.

It started with a call, urging McLaurin to hurry home.

“Come in from church Sunday night,” McLaurin said. “(I) had to do some running around in Ellisville, so I left to go to Ellisville and got a phone call going into the Dollar General, wanted to know what I was cooking for supper on the stove. I said, ‘I’m not even at home,’ and they said well you got a fire on the stove.”

McLaurin returned to a nightmare.

Several Jones Co. volunteer fire departments responded to a mobile home fire Sunday, April 2,...
Several Jones Co. volunteer fire departments responded to a mobile home fire Sunday, April 2, at 95 Violet Drive shortly after 8:30 pm.(Jones County Fire Council)

Everything was destroyed, except for one thing close to his heart.

“I have one picture right here, and that’s the only thing my daughter was able to save, and that was all I could get,” McLaurin said.

It was a framed photo of him and his wife of 42 years. She had recently passed away from cancer a few months back.

“We both went to school late,” McLauin said. “She was a 25-year nurse. One of my favorite singers. A good mother and a good wife, and I’ll do it all over again.”

McLaurin said he never pictured life without a wife and certainly not their home.

