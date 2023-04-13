Nursing shortage affects home health care

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi households are in need of caregivers.

The nursing shortage has not only affected clinics and hospitals, but homes as well, where aides provide more than just medical assistance.

“Some of the tasks that some of us just take for granted on a daily basis are out of the reach for some of our seniors,” said Home Instead client care coordinator Tonya Hammonds. “They may not have transportation or be in a position where they are able to drive. Their mobility might be somewhat impaired, so they might not be able to carry out these tasks the way we take for granted on any given day.”

According to the AARP, more than 12 million Americans every year depend on some form of in-home care.

Because of the shortage, family members missed an average of 20 hours per week to provide care to their loved ones.

In addition to relieving those relatives, in-home caregivers assist with instructions some patients may not fully understand.

“For example, you go to the doctor today and you’re newly diagnosed with diabetes,” said Brittanie Lawrence, account executive for Mississippi Health Care. “You don’t know what to do. You’re in that clinic for five minutes. The nurse comes in and tells you that you have diabetes; here’s a piece of paper. This is what you have to do from now on. These patients go home; they might have understood it in the clinic, but they don’t once they’re in the house. I don’t know how to do insulin if I just learned five minutes ago.”

Lawrence add that home care is an underutilized service in the community and many residents are unaware that they can receive at home help.

“If you are having issues where you know you’re struggling; you’re falling down at home or something like that, you can qualify for home health. Our motto here is when in doubt, send us out.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.