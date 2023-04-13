Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC

Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC
Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC(UMMC/Ladner Family)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Haylee and Shawn Ladner and their quintuplets celebrated their first Easter together in neonatal intensive care at the Kathy and Joe Sanderson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi.

Daughters Adalyn Elizabeth, Everleigh Rose, Malley Kate and Magnolia Mae and son Jake Easton are all growing well since their birth two months ago.

After suffering two miscarriages, the couple decided to use an intrauterine insemination treatment to get pregnant.

Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC
Mississippi quintuplets celebrate first Easter with their parents at UMMC(UMMC/Ladner Family)

“We found out we were pregnant with the IUI, and my numbers were super, super high,” Haylee Ladner told WDAM News in December. “We were thinking, ‘Okay, twins, it could be twins,’ cause we only had two eggs. [The doctor] said, ‘There’s five,’ and I immediately was like, ‘How is this possible?’”

Caring for Haylee and the babies has been a team effort involving UMMC Women’s Care, the Center for Maternal and Fetal Care, Wiser Hospital for Women and Infants, Children’s of Mississippi and its Center for Newborn Medicine.

When asked by WDAM if they would try to have more children, the couple answered, “Definitely not. Five is enough.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer carrying chicken manure overturned Wednesday afternoon on Mississippi 15.
Tractor-trailer loses load of chicken manure Wednesday
2023 United Way $100K Payday Raffle winner Mark Odom of Petal and his wife Teresa.
‘It is a life-changing thing for us’: Petal man wins $100K United Way Payday
A 33-year-old Columbia woman was found guilty of murdering her husband and will be sentenced in...
Columbia woman found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in death of her husband
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating Jermonte Barnes, 27, who has an...
Hattiesburg police asking public’s help to locate alleged forger

Latest News

Amoxicillin shortage less severe in Pine Belt than other areas
Amoxicillin shortage less severe in Pine Belt than other areas
Nationwide shortage of common antibiotic to treat strep throat has had little impact in the...
Impact of Amoxicillin shortage varies in the Pine Belt
Adderall shortage being felt in the Pine Belt
Adderall shortage being felt in the Pine Belt
Nationwide Adderall shortage is being felt in the Pine Belt as well
Adderall shortage hitting home in the Pine Belt
Ted Koppel talks about the Iraqi War
Ted Koppel talks about the Iraqi War