Magnolia Beef & Poultry Expo held for first time in Laurel

Magnolia Beef & Poultry Expo 2023
Magnolia Beef & Poultry Expo 2023(Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington and WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Mississippi agricultural conference that has been held for nearly two decades in Smith County was held for the first time Thursday in Jones County.

The Magnolia Beef & Poultry Expo took place at the Magnolia Center in Laurel.

The Mississippi State Extension Service, Mississippi Farm Bureau and several Pine Belt banks and other businesses hosted the event.

The featured speaker was Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, Andy Gipson.

The event also featured equipment demonstrations and a “Lunch & Learn” discussion about estate planning and establishing an LLC.

The Magnolia Beef & Poultry Expo has been held every year since 2004 in Raleigh.

Organizers said they now plan to hold the annual event in Laurel and Raleigh on a rotating basis.

