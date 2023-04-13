Win Stuff
LPD releases stats from March grant period

-
-(wdam)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department has released statistics from last month in relation to impaired drivers and traffic service grants.

According to LPD, March’s stats were as follows:

  • 541 tickets
  • seven DUI arrests
  • four drug arrests

LPD Chief Tommy Cox said speeding tickets and DUI arrests help to keep citizens and the roads safe.

Any persons with information about crimes are encouraged to call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

