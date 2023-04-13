LPD releases stats from March grant period

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department has released statistics from last month in relation to impaired drivers and traffic service grants.

According to LPD, March’s stats were as follows:

541 tickets

seven DUI arrests

four drug arrests

LPD Chief Tommy Cox said speeding tickets and DUI arrests help to keep citizens and the roads safe.

Any persons with information about crimes are encouraged to call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

