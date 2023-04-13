Longleaf students make personal ‘pocket museums’ to celebrate zoo favorites

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum may be the littlest museum in town, but a group of 2nd graders decided to get even smaller.

Longleaf Elementary School’s 2nd Grade Excel Class created their own “pocket museums” featuring animals from the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Teacher Susan Hamlett said the project took a lot of hard work and dedication from the students.

“We really focused the majority of our last nine-week class time creating this project,” said Hamlett.

The 36 students worked together and independently to create the Longleaf Elementary Pocket Museum. In addition to the museum’s construction, the students reviewed websites for the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum and Hattiesburg Zoo to ensure the assignment was perfect.

Students submitted lists of the top five animals they would like to highlight. Then each student received an assigned animal from the list to research animal facts and information on habitats. Finally, they used this research to create a mini display of their animal using clay and natural materials - sticks, rocks, grass leaves and hay.

Students built the displays in recycled Altoids containers, and each container was accompanied by an animal fact sheet and a larger clay version of the animal.

The students’ work will be on display in the Hattiesburg Zoo’s Asbury Building and will be open for viewing through Sunday, April 23. (Hattiesburg Convention Commission)

Hamlett placed all 36 displays onto glass shelves at the front of the school to create their own Pocket Museum. She then worked with the students to develop an “I Spy” and “photo-op” challenge to engage other students at the school in the display’s educational components.

The Excel class will finish their project with a field trip to the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum and the Hattiesburg Zoo on Friday, April 14. They will also bring their creations to display for zoo guests to enjoy.

“We are so proud and honored by the work of these students,” said Jeremy Cumpton, the director of conservation, education and wildlife at the Hattiesburg Zoo. “We can’t thank Mrs. Hamlett enough for teaching her students about our zoo residents and the importance of educating people of all ages about wildlife and conservation efforts. I am sure this is a class project these students will never forget.”

Viewing the display does require zoo admission.

