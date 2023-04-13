Win Stuff
Lamar Co. house damaged in fire Thursday afternoon

The fire was contained to just the attic area by 4:30 p.m.
By Cam Bonelli and WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A home was damaged in a fire in Lamar County Thursday afternoon.

Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hills tells us the fire started at about 2:30 p.m.

Hill said firefighters found heavy fire conditions when they arrived on the scene. By 4:30 p.m., the fire was contained to just the attic area.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, Hill said.

Crews are still working to determine if the home is a complete loss at this time.

“It’s hard to say right now, we’ll wait until we get done and make that determination towards the end when we get it out,” said Hill.

The Hickory Grove Fire Department along with the Sumrall and Central Lamar fire departments responded to the fire. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

