Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones Co. to collect household hazardous waste on Saturday

A household hazardous waste collection event will be hosted in Laurel on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Laurel Fairgrounds.
By Brandy McGill and WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County residents will have the opportunity to dispose of hazardous waste on Saturday.

A household hazardous waste collection event will be hosted in Laurel on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The event will be hosted at the Laurel Fairgrounds.

Items that can be disposed of include:

  • Aerosol cans
  • Ammonia
  • Ammunition
  • Anit-freeze
  • Appliances
  • Batteries
  • Brake fluid
  • Building supplies
  • Chlorine bleach
  • Cleaners/disinfectants
  • Detergents
  • Electronics
  • Fertilizers
  • Fluorescent light bulbs
  • Furniture polish
  • Gasoline
  • Glass
  • Glues
  • Herbicides
  • Household debris
  • Insecticides/pesticides
  • Lighter fluid
  • Motor oil
  • Old furniture
  • Paint/paint thinner
  • Photographic chemicals
  • Pool chemicals
  • Prescription drugs
  • Rodent poisons
  • Rubber cement
  • Silver polish
  • Tires
  • Water seal
  • Wood finish

Participants are asked not to bring: explosives, laboratory chemicals, medical waste or PCB-related materials.

The event is being sponsored by the Jones County Board of Supervisors, Jones County Garbage Service, Pine Belt Regional Solid Waste Authority, South Mississippi Fair Commission, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, Mississippi Power, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Burroughs Companies, B Clean, LLC and Citizens National Bank.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials responded to the crash at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday in Forrest County.
MHP: Brooklyn woman killed in U.S. 49 crash in Forrest Co.
A Stone County deputy told WLOX the 59-year-old passenger who died got thrown from the back of...
One person dead after train hits van in Stone County; victim identity released
L to R: Keonte Arrington and Jessica Agee.
2 suspects arrested in Wednesday shooting in Laurel
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
The fire at the Bassfield Apartments was reported around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Fire at apartment complex under investigation in Jefferson Davis Co.

Latest News

Laurel-Jones Co. to collect household hazardous waste on Saturday
Household hazardous waste collection on Saturday
-
LPD releases stats from March grant period
Republican senator Cindy Hyde-Smith was at Camp Shelby Wednesday for a ceremony honoring...
Hyde-Smith: Leak of Pentagon documents ‘very serious business’
From 6–8 p.m. on May 4, the beloved Star Wars characters will gather with fans at the popular...
‘May the 4th be with you’ at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum