Jones Co. to collect household hazardous waste on Saturday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County residents will have the opportunity to dispose of hazardous waste on Saturday.
A household hazardous waste collection event will be hosted in Laurel on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The event will be hosted at the Laurel Fairgrounds.
Items that can be disposed of include:
- Aerosol cans
- Ammonia
- Ammunition
- Anit-freeze
- Appliances
- Batteries
- Brake fluid
- Building supplies
- Chlorine bleach
- Cleaners/disinfectants
- Detergents
- Electronics
- Fertilizers
- Fluorescent light bulbs
- Furniture polish
- Gasoline
- Glass
- Glues
- Herbicides
- Household debris
- Insecticides/pesticides
- Lighter fluid
- Motor oil
- Old furniture
- Paint/paint thinner
- Photographic chemicals
- Pool chemicals
- Prescription drugs
- Rodent poisons
- Rubber cement
- Silver polish
- Tires
- Water seal
- Wood finish
Participants are asked not to bring: explosives, laboratory chemicals, medical waste or PCB-related materials.
The event is being sponsored by the Jones County Board of Supervisors, Jones County Garbage Service, Pine Belt Regional Solid Waste Authority, South Mississippi Fair Commission, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, Mississippi Power, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Burroughs Companies, B Clean, LLC and Citizens National Bank.
