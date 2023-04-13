Jones Co. to collect household hazardous waste on Saturday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County residents will have the opportunity to dispose of hazardous waste on Saturday.

A household hazardous waste collection event will be hosted in Laurel on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The event will be hosted at the Laurel Fairgrounds.

Items that can be disposed of include:

Aerosol cans

Ammonia

Ammunition

Anit-freeze

Appliances

Batteries

Brake fluid

Building supplies

Chlorine bleach

Cleaners/disinfectants

Detergents

Electronics

Fertilizers

Fluorescent light bulbs

Furniture polish

Gasoline

Glass

Glues

Herbicides

Household debris

Insecticides/pesticides

Lighter fluid

Motor oil

Old furniture

Paint/paint thinner

Photographic chemicals

Pool chemicals

Prescription drugs

Rodent poisons

Rubber cement

Silver polish

Tires

Water seal

Wood finish

Participants are asked not to bring: explosives, laboratory chemicals, medical waste or PCB-related materials.

The event is being sponsored by the Jones County Board of Supervisors, Jones County Garbage Service, Pine Belt Regional Solid Waste Authority, South Mississippi Fair Commission, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, Mississippi Power, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Burroughs Companies, B Clean, LLC and Citizens National Bank.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.