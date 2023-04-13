Win Stuff
Jefferson Davis Co. S.D. searching for equipment stolen from natural gas site Wednesday

JDCSD says a Caterpillar Skid Steer Loader, three Dewalt drills, a yellow and black pressure...
JDCSD says a Caterpillar Skid Steer Loader, three Dewalt drills, a yellow and black pressure washer and a skid saw were stolen from the site off in Prentiss.(Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement in Jefferson Davis County is working to find equipment that was stolen from a natural gas site in Prentiss early Wednesday morning.

The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office says a Caterpillar Skid Steer Loader, three Dewalt drills, a yellow and black pressure washer and a skid saw were stolen from the site off of State Route 42.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the items listed, contact the sheriff’s office at (601) 792-5169.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

