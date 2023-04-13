Gray Television, WDAM 7 launches new Telemundo Pine Belt station

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A new television station is on the air in the Pine Belt serving our growing Hispanic community.

Telemundo, the premier Spanish language network, is a growing national network and is now our sister station.

Telemundo Pine Belt will broadcast reality programs, sports, drama, national news and original programs, all in Spanish.

“WDAM and our companion station, WLHA, are thrilled to be able to bring Telemundo Pine Belt to the community,” said WDAM 7 V.P./General Manager Tim Walker. “It’s the home of the World Cup, tons of other sports events and other great programming for the Spanish language community.”

For viewers to get Telemundo Pine Belt free over the air, they will need to re-scan their television and find it on channel 18.1, as it is available on the air at this time.

The station launch is part of the latest expansion of Gray Television’s Telemundo station group consisting of 42 Telemundo stations across the United States.

