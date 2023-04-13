Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

“The General and the Journalist: A Look Back at Iraq 2003 with Gen. Buford ‘Buff’ Blount and Ted Koppel” coming Thursday to USM

General Blount
General Blount(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A retired general and former war correspondent will reunite Thursday evening on the stage of the University of Southern Mississippi’s Bennett Auditorium to share recollections of the Invasion of Iraq capture of Baghdad.

Retired United States Army Gen. Buford Blount and former journalist Ted Koppel will take a look back at the U.S. invasion of Iraq on the 20th anniversary of the invasion.

The event is free, open to the public and will begin at 6 p.m.

Koppel has worked as a professional journalist for more 50 years. As a war correspondent, he has covered Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, the collapse of the Soviet Union and more.

Blount served in the U.S. Army for 33 years. He has been awarded multiple awards and commanded the Third Infantry Division in Iraq. He completed the fastest, longest offensive attack in U.S. Army history.

“We’ve learned a lot of lessons, good and bad, on how to do things better and the war impacted our country so much,” Blount said. “It cost so many young men and women their lives.

“War is not always a solution. It’s important to learn the better ways to do things.”

Events such as this have been held at USM before, but USM associate history professor Heather Stur, said this time is different.

“This one, we’re marking the 20th anniversary of the invasion of Iraq and this is a great opportunity for us to reflect on the events of the invasion of Iraq, the subsequent war in Iraq and talk about the lessons we can learn from the conflict, in this case both from the military side of things and also from the perspectives from journalists and the media covering war,” Stur said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tire hits windshield on I-59.
Tire smashes car windshield on I-59 in Jones Co.
A Stone County deputy told WLOX the 59-year-old passenger who died got thrown from the back of...
One person dead after train hits van in Stone County; victim identity released
Jessie Thomas Patton, 27, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.
Perry Co. man charged in connection to missing Texas teen investigation
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders

Latest News

Wednesday morning apartment fire displaces Bassfield family
Wednesday morning apartment fire displaces Bassfield family
Hattiesburg police are asking the public's help in locating Jermonte Barnes, 27, who has an...
Hattiesburg police asking public’s help to locate alleged forger
'Praise-a-thon' to be held Sunday at Grace Temple Church (Source: Pexels/stock image)
‘Praise-a-thon’ at Grace Temple Church coming Sunday
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/12
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/12