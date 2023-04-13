“The General and the Journalist: A Look Back at Iraq 2003 with Gen. Buford ‘Buff’ Blount and Ted Koppel” coming Thursday to USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A retired general and former war correspondent will reunite Thursday evening on the stage of the University of Southern Mississippi’s Bennett Auditorium to share recollections of the Invasion of Iraq capture of Baghdad.

Retired United States Army Gen. Buford Blount and former journalist Ted Koppel will take a look back at the U.S. invasion of Iraq on the 20th anniversary of the invasion.

The event is free, open to the public and will begin at 6 p.m.

Koppel has worked as a professional journalist for more 50 years. As a war correspondent, he has covered Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, the collapse of the Soviet Union and more.

Blount served in the U.S. Army for 33 years. He has been awarded multiple awards and commanded the Third Infantry Division in Iraq. He completed the fastest, longest offensive attack in U.S. Army history.

“We’ve learned a lot of lessons, good and bad, on how to do things better and the war impacted our country so much,” Blount said. “It cost so many young men and women their lives.

“War is not always a solution. It’s important to learn the better ways to do things.”

Events such as this have been held at USM before, but USM associate history professor Heather Stur, said this time is different.

“This one, we’re marking the 20th anniversary of the invasion of Iraq and this is a great opportunity for us to reflect on the events of the invasion of Iraq, the subsequent war in Iraq and talk about the lessons we can learn from the conflict, in this case both from the military side of things and also from the perspectives from journalists and the media covering war,” Stur said.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.