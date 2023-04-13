Columbia woman found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in death of her husband

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) -A Columbia woman awaits sentencing after being found guilty of second-degree Wednesday in Fifteenth District Circuit Court in the shooting death of her husband.

District Attorney Hal Kittrell said that Holly Ann Mitchell, 33, would be sentenced on May 15 on the murder count as well as a count of possession of methamphetamine.

Kittrell said Mitchell was found guilty on both counts by a Pearl River County jury during a trial that stretched over the Easter holiday.

The trial had been moved to Pearl River County and presided over by Fifteenth District Circuit Court Judge Claiborne M. McDonald IV.

“This case involved the needless and tragic death of the father of two girls stemming from a series of ongoing domestic disputes,” Kittrell said. “The evidence in this case showed that Holly Mitchell was escalating during this time, and had previously threatened the victim with the gun that she ultimately used to kill him in front of their child.”

The case dates to Jan. 4, 2019, and the death of Mitchell’s 33-year-old husband, Shawn Patrick Hugh Mitchell, at their residence at 721 Dale St., Columbia.

On Jan. 4, 2019, the Columbia Police Department received a 911 call from a bystander reporting a shooting.

Following the sound of a gunshot heard coming from the residence, the caller reported that Holly Mitchell told him she shot a man inside her Dale Street residence.

Officers responded to find Holly Mitchell outside her residence, and quickly entered the home to find the body of Shawn Mitchell lying on his back at the foot of a Christmas tree with a gunshot wound to the side of his head.

Investigators recovered the .357 Magnum revolver used in the killing from Holly Mitchell’s purse located in the floorboard of her car behind the driver’s seat.

Pursuant to a search warrant of the residence, officers later recovered 2 1/2 grams of methamphetamine.

After hearing testimony from both sides over seven days, the jury rejected Holly Mitchell’s claim of self-defense and convicted her on both counts of the indictment.

Mitchell will remain in the custody of the Marion County sheriff until sentencing.

“The jury rejected Holly Mitchell’s claim that she was acting in self-defense. Trial in the neighboring venue was coordinated by Marion County Circuit Clerk Janette Nolan and Pearl River County Circuit Clerk Nance Stokes. The prosecution team included prosecuting attorneys Carpenter Marsalis and Beau Stewart, Victim Services Coordinator Lauren Robertson, and D. A. Investigators Ben White and Kelvin Stanford.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.