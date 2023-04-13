Win Stuff
13-year-old who calls himself the ‘Devil’ causing havoc in the City of Brookhaven

By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old who calls himself “Devil” is causing problems in the City of Brookhaven.

According to police, the “Devil,” along with a number of other juveniles, fired more than 30 “random shots” on Saturday morning; those shots coming from military style assault rifles, shot guns, and handguns.

Some of these guns have selector switches, making them fully automatic, police said in a post on Facebook Wednesday evening, while also alleging that the kids are getting these switches from the Jackson area and then selling them in the Brookhaven area.

“The rounds fired Saturday morning damaged homes, cars, property, and put people’s lives at risk,” police said.

Authorities have now made the decision to pay for cameras to be installed in the area where the crime occurred: Roger Circle.

“I feel like this is something that can not wait,” the Facebook post read. “... I know people are afraid, so we as the police department are going to do whatever it takes to help out our beautiful city.”

Authorities are asking home owners in the area to install cameras and to light dark spots on their property.

“A message to the one called ‘Devil’ and all your followers,” the post concluded. “We know who you are and don’t think we are not watching. Charges and arrests are pending.”

