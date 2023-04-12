Your Thursday will be wet and rainy, but sunshine will return on Friday.

This evening will be cloudy as showers move into the Pine Belt. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s this evening. Rain will be widespread overnight as overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be wet and rainy as Gulf Low moves ashore and into the Pine Belt. Rain will be likely for most of your Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunshine will return to the Pine Belt on Friday. That will help to warm us up into the low 80s.

Showers will return to the area on Saturday as a weak cold front moves through the state. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will be a little nicer with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. Next week will be great with sunny skies and highs warming up into the low to mid 80s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.