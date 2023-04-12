USM hosting first in-person children’s book fest since 2019

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 400 people are gathering in Hattiesburg for the University of Southern Mississippi’s 55th annual Fay B. Kaigler Children’s Book Festival.

Authors, Illustrators and others associated with the children’s book industry are attending the event, which takes place Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Many breakout sessions on various topics will be held and several national awards will be presented.

Because of the pandemic, the event has been held virtually the last three years. It was last held in person in 2019.

“I think we are all going to remember what to do, seeing each other face-to-face,” said Karen Rowell, festival coordinator. “It’s been awhile. but, we have a very close-knit Kaigler community, so i think it will be like a reunion.”

“Having it virtual connected a lot of people, but you can’t replace getting a book signed, speaking to the author,” Rowell added. “They connect with their community here. it’s just a completely different experience.”

USM is home to the de Grummond Children’s Literature Collection, wich includes more than 200,000 books.

The first children’s book festival at USM was held in 1969.

