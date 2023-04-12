TEC launches Smith Co. community broadband project

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - TEC is in the process of breaking ground on a project that will expand high-speed broadband access within Smith County.

Once completed, this project is expected to connect more than 1,700 customers by expanding gigabit-speed coverage by an estimated 150 miles.

This project will be possible through an estimated $6.2 million investment by TEC and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration within the Department of Commerce. This allowance will fund a major improvement in Smith County’s broadband capability.

“We were glad to partner with TEC to help secure this grant for Mississippi,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “We know how important broadband access is to economic development in our state and that’s why my administration has placed a priority on expanding it to all corners of Mississippi.

This tremendous investment into Smith County will improve connectivity and better the lives of every resident that it impacts.”

TEC said its goal is to bridge the digital divide by providing a reliable, high-speed internet option that positively impacts the communities it serves. With Fast Fiber Internet from TEC, residents can take advantage of convenient work-from-home opportunities, digital learning, appointments with physicians via telemedicine and video streaming services.

“The mission of TEC has always been to help create more connection for our customers, especially in rural communities,” said CEO Joey Garner. “We are thrilled to take on this project that will improve internet access and speed for the people of Smith County.”

