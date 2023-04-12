Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

TEC launches Smith Co. community broadband project

TEC hosted a Smith County Community Broadband Kick-Off event Wednesday morning at the grove in...
TEC hosted a Smith County Community Broadband Kick-Off event Wednesday morning at the grove in Bay Springs.(Kyra Lampley)
By Kyra Lampley and WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - TEC is in the process of breaking ground on a project that will expand high-speed broadband access within Smith County.

Once completed, this project is expected to connect more than 1,700 customers by expanding gigabit-speed coverage by an estimated 150 miles.

This project will be possible through an estimated $6.2 million investment by TEC and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration within the Department of Commerce. This allowance will fund a major improvement in Smith County’s broadband capability.

“We were glad to partner with TEC to help secure this grant for Mississippi,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “We know how important broadband access is to economic development in our state and that’s why my administration has placed a priority on expanding it to all corners of Mississippi.

This tremendous investment into Smith County will improve connectivity and better the lives of every resident that it impacts.”

TEC said its goal is to bridge the digital divide by providing a reliable, high-speed internet option that positively impacts the communities it serves. With Fast Fiber Internet from TEC, residents can take advantage of convenient work-from-home opportunities, digital learning, appointments with physicians via telemedicine and video streaming services.

“The mission of TEC has always been to help create more connection for our customers, especially in rural communities,” said CEO Joey Garner. “We are thrilled to take on this project that will improve internet access and speed for the people of Smith County.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tire hits windshield on I-59.
Tire smashes car windshield on I-59 in Jones Co.
A Stone County deputy told WLOX the 59-year-old passenger who died got thrown from the back of...
One person dead after train hits van in Stone County; victim identity released
Jessie Thomas Patton, 27, was arrested and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.
Perry Co. man charged in connection to missing Texas teen investigation
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why.
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
“It’s always a great day to just come out and see everybody in Laurel and try some crawfish,”...
Downtown Crawfest preparing for more than 3.5 tons of crawfish Saturday

Latest News

The Mississippi Main Street Association took home the 2023 Mississippi Pinnacle Award at a gala...
Mississippi Main Street wins top honors at Pinnacle Awards Gala in Hattiesburg
Money generic
Hancock Whitney to open new location; ADP plans ribbon-cutting celebration
Miss. Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson is scheduled to address expo attendees...
2023 Magnolia Beef and Poultry Expo to take place in Laurel Thursday
"Senorita" is one of about 40 adult dogs available for adoption Saturday at Southern Pines...
SPAS hopes adult dogs get forever homes during Easter ‘Hoppy Hour’ adoption event