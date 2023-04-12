Southern Miss gets shut out at Alabama, 13-0

Southern Miss Sports Information

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WDAM) - Six Alabama pitchers limited Southern Miss to three hits and the Crimson Tide used a seven-run fifth inning for a 13-0 shutout victory Tuesday night at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The Golden Eagles fell to 19-12 on the season, while Alabama improved to 24-10. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak against the Crimson Tide.

The Crimson Tide jumped out with a pair of runs in the opening frame. After Jim Jarvis singled to right, he went to third on an errant pickoff throw by Golden Eagle starter JB Middleton. Tommy Seidl then walked before Drew Williamson knocked in Jarvis with a single to center. William Hamiter added a sacrifice fly to complete the inning’s scoring.

The Golden Eagles threaten for the only time in the fifth as Danny Lynch singled to an open left side of the infield after they put the infield shift on him. Nick Monistere then flew out to center before Matthew Etzel doubled down the right field line to put two runners in scoring position. The inning ended, though, when Dustin Dickerson popped out to short. Dickerson singled earlier in the contest to increase his hitting streak to a team-best 11 games.

Alabama put the game out of reach with a seven-run fifth inning. Colby Shelton opened a frame in which the Crimson Tide sent 12 batters to the plate with a solo home run to right - his 13th of the year.

Ed Johnson then added a two-run single later in the frame, before Dominic Tamez knocked in a run with a groundout to third. Will Hodo doubled in two runs and Jarvis finished the scoring with a sacrifice fly.

The Crimson Tide added two more runs in the sixth on a two-run double from Hamiter and completed their scoring with one more two-run double from Andrew Pinckney in the eighth.

UA starter Jacob McNairy allowed three hits and fanned four over 4 2/3 innings to get credited with the victory to improve to 5-1. Middleton suffered the loss and fell to 0-3 after allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk in an inning of work.

Five UA relievers combined to limit Southern Miss to two more walks and four strikeouts.

The Golden Eagles return home this weekend when they entertain James Madison in a weekend Sun Belt Conference series. The set gets underway Friday, April 14, at 6 p.m. from Pete Taylor Park.

